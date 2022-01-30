(Video) Watch Mane’s perfectly weighted defence-splitting assist as Senegal take first blood in AFCON quarter-final

Sadio Mane was on top form in the first-half of Senegal’s meeting with Equatorial Guinea, registering a superb, defence-splitting through ball to find the run of teammate, Famara Diedhiou, who duly converted.

It’s an impressive early contribution from the 29-year-old given how he was forced off the pitch with concussion during the Lions of Teranga’s 2-0 win over Cape Verde in the Round of 16 of the AFCON.

We can only hope that the Liverpool No.10 is genuinely in proper condition to compete in the tie in question and we wish him the best of luck in his bid to secure silverware with Aliou Cisse’s men.

