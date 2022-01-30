(Video) – Watch Mo Salah equalise for Egypt in AFCON quarter-final against Morocco

Liverpool star Mo Salah has equalised for Egypt in their AFCON quarter-final tie with Morocco.

The Egyptian King’s side were trailing 1-0 after conceding an early penalty inside the first eight minutes which was emphatically finished by ex-Southampton player Sofiane Boufal.

Egpyt began the second half in great fashion and the Premier League’s top scorer netted his second goal of the tournament after reacting quickly to smash home from close range.

Morocco ‘keeper Bono could only parry Mohamed Abdelmonem’s header into the path of our No. 11 and the 29-year-old then smashed home to level the score.

At the moment the game is therefore heading for extra time and penalties – similar to the previous round in which Mo scored the winning penalty against Ivory Coast.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal side are also in action today when they face Equatorial Guinea at 7pm.

At the moment both Mane and Salah can reach the final which will take place on February 6.

You can catch a clip of the goal below via @SkyFootball on Twitter.

Who else!? 👑 Mohamed Salah reacts fastest to tap in the rebound and Egypt are level in their #AFCON2021 clash with Morocco! 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/veB9MQfGPd — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 30, 2022