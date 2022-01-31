BBC journalist shares details of Fulham’s latest Carvalho demands as Liverpool look to strike deadline day move

Liverpool have reportedly yet to meet Fulham’s demands for the signing of Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds had submitted a £5m bid, though it would appear that this has fallen short of the Cottagers’ expectations following BBC sport journalist, Ian Dennis’, latest update on the matter.

Liverpool are interested in Fabio Carvalho of Fulham but so far have not made a bid that meets the expectation of the Championship side.

Any deal would see Carvalho stay at Craven Cottage for the remainder of the season. Fulham priority is automatic promotion. #LFC #FFC — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) January 31, 2022

The Merseysiders have already secured Luis Diaz on a £37.5m deal from FC Porto and appear to be battling to secure the signature of the 19-year-old before the deadline is up.

This is a deal not designed to sabotage the London outfit’s season, with us reportedly prepared to see the midfielder remain with Marco Silva’s men for the remainder of their promotion push.

Though it’s possible the side could earn a higher fee for the player from a tribunal at the end of the season, history is hardly on the club’s side.

The £4.3m awarded to Fulham for Harvey Elliott (dependent on the player featuring in more than 100 games for us and receiving a national call-up) fell far short of the £10m they’d hoped to acquire.

Even if hoping to reach the £8m (£6.5m with £1.5m in add-ons) awarded in a record tribunal fee to Burnley for Danny Ings, it’s hardly a major increase worth the risk of blowing away a guaranteed £5m for.

