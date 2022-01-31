Belgian journalist who broke Origi’s transfer to Liverpool shares major update on attacker’s Anfield future

The signing of FC Porto’s Luis Diaz threw a lot up in the air when it came to the futures of the likes Divock Origi and Taki Minamino.

It seems, however, that Liverpool fans can rest assured that one of their most prestigious cult heroes in the Belgian international will remain a Red for the rest of the campaign, with reliable journalist, Sven Claes, breaking the news on Twitter.

❌ NO TRANSFER. Divock Origi (26) stays at Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/g9bu4aOwk7 — Sven Claes (@svenclaes) January 31, 2022

Some had expected the former Lille hitman to make way in the January window following the arrival of our latest signing, though it would seem that the club still deem the striker a vital part of the structure.

In fairness to Origi, he’s been a superb contributor from the bench for us this term, in sharp contrast to the prior season, racking up five goals and two assists in 10 appearances (across all competitions).

It’s an impressive total for a man limited to a few minutes here and there and certainly proves his continued importance to this Liverpool side.

Whether it will mean that a new contract is on the horizon is an entirely different matter, however, with Diaz likely to further limit his chances with the first-team for the foreseeable future.

