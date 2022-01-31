Paul Joyce confirms Liverpool reach ‘agreement on fee’ for Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have officially ‘reached an agreement’ for the signing of Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho following long, drawn-out discussions with the Craven Cottage-based outfit.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from the Times’ Paul Joyce, with the reporter noting the Reds are under pressure to get both a medical and terms done and dusted before the 11pm deadline.

Liverpool have reached an agreement on fee for Fabio Carvalho with Fulham. But race to get medical and personal terms done by 11. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2022

The 19-year-old is expected to remain in the English capital with Marco Silva’s men for the rest of the season to support the Cottagers’ promotion charge.

It had looked possible that we would fall short at the last hurdle – and indeed it remains possible, time depending – as we deliberated with Fulham over the transfer of one of their star assets.

Having registered 11 goal contributions in 19 games this term (across all competitions), the Championship outfit’s resistance in the matter is certainly understandable in light of the quality they have available, though holding on to the starlet would have carried its own risks.

Being set to turn 20 in the summer and having gained valuable experience under Marco Silva, it’s not hard to see why the acquisition appeals so greatly to Julian Ward and co. and we’ll be looking forward to hopefully seeing the signing sealed before the deadline.

