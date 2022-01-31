Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘agreement in place’ between Liverpool and Fulham for Fabio Carvalho and reveals transfer fee

Liverpool and Fulham have reportedly agreed on a fee for teenage talent Fabio Carvalho.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to the Reds recently and it’s now believed that it’s a race against time for the deal to be completed before tonight’s 11 pm deadline, that’s according to credible journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Craven Cottage outfit are five points clear at the top of the Championship at the moment and the Lisbon-born talent has been a huge part of their success so far this term.

They are seeking an immediate return back to the Premier League after suffering relegation last season and the attacking midfielder has registered seven goals and four assists in 19 appearances so far this season.

The Italian journalist has tweeted: “Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool, agreement in place for total fee around €10m after 2 hours meeting tonight. Five year deal ready for Carvalho.”

He added: “Time to prepare paperwork and sign before midnight then… here we go. He’ll stay at Fulham on loan.”

Marco Silva certainly wouldn’t have wanted to lose the talented youngster at all, never mind halfway through their push for promotion, but he’ll take some pleasure from the fact the player will remain at Fulham on loan until the end of the season.

Hopefully, the club officially announce the signing very shortly – we can’t wait to see him in a Red shirt and tearing Premier League defences apart next season!

Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool, agreement in place for total fee around €10m after 2 hours meeting tonight. Five year deal ready for Carvalho. 🔴🇵🇹 #LFC Time to prepare paperworks and sign before midnight then… here we go. He’ll stay at Fulham on loan. #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022