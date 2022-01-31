Fulham correspondent for The Athletic provides an update on Fabio Carvalho’s potential deadline day move to Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho has been touted with a move to Liverpool for most of the January transfer window but the hours are now speedily dwindling to get this one done.

The 19-year-old is having a great season in the Championship and with his contract ending in the summer, there’s an urgency on our side to get the paperwork completed asap.

According to Peter Rutzler from The Athletic: ‘After months of uncertainty, the future of Fulham’s exciting attacking midfielder Carvalho could well be resolved in the final hours of this transfer window.

READ MORE: How a FaceTime between Jurgen Klopp and Luis Diaz stopped Tottenham negotiations and left Daniel Levy furious

‘The 19-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season but Liverpool are trying to head off the competition by securing his signature early.

‘They are now in talks with Fulham about a potential transfer, with Liverpool prepared to pay £5 million and loan him back for the rest of the season.

‘Fulham are eager to keep Carvalho at least until the summer, to help with the club’s promotion push’.

The Fulham correspondent for the online publication seems to think this could go down to the wire and so it could be a late night for many as we wait to see if we can get it done.

It’s seems very fair to offer the fee and loan to the London side, so that they can get money for a player that looks set to leave on a free and also be able to keep him for the rest of the season.

Could the final hours see a new Portuguese star adorned in a red shirt?

We’ll have to patiently wait to find out…

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!