Fulham interested in Liverpool defender as Carvalho talks continue – Report

Fulham are believed to be interested in Liverpool defender Neco Williams and are currently in negotiations with the Reds over a potential loan move for the 20-year-old, that’s according to The Athletic.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are reportedly in communication with the Craven Cottage outfit at the moment about a move for their teenage star Fabio Carvalho.

The Lisbon-born talent has netted seven goals and registered four assists for the Championship club this term and is believed to be interested in a move to Anfield.

Welsh international Williams has only featured eight times for the Reds this season but has registered two assists in those games.

He is battling for a place at right-back at Liverpool and is up against one of the world’s best full-backs in Trent Alexander-Arnold as well as young Northern Irishman Conor Bradley.

READ MORE: Belgian journalist who broke Origi’s transfer to Liverpool shares major update on attacker’s Anfield future

Marco Silva’s Fulham are five points clear at the top of the table and have a game in hand on second-placed Blackburn Rovers – the Londoners were relegated from the Premier League last season and are therefore seeking an immediate return.

Losing one of their key men in the form of Carvalho is certainly not ideal, but Fulham do run the risk of losing the teenager for free in the summer when his contract expires.

With the transfer window shutting at 11pm, it’ll be interesting to see if the clubs come to some sort of agreement on both deals.