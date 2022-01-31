How a FaceTime between Jurgen Klopp and Luis Diaz stopped Tottenham negotiations and left Daniel Levy furious

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that’s he’s been a long-term admirer of Luis Diaz and when Tottenham looked to take his man, he acted.

It’s been widely reported that Spurs were very close to completing a deal for the Colombian until we intervened and made the player take a u-turn on his negotiations.

According to Sam Wallace from the Telegraph (via @AnfieldEdition): ‘Spurs agreed a deal with Diaz and it seemed to be all sorted.

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah’s Egypt assist compared to almost identical Liverpool goal in amazing compilation

‘Liverpool became aware of this on Thursday, had Klopp FaceTime Diaz and then he was convinced.

‘Daniel Levy is far from happy’.

The thought of our boss sat in his Kirkby office FaceTiming the 25-year-old and convincing him that Anfield is the place for him is a great one and there’s no doubt this would convince many players.

What a shame Daniel Levy is upset with how this has all panned out, everyone knows that he’s always been a fair and reasonable negotiator for everyone else to deal with.

Only thing better than getting the signature of your preferred transfer target? Beating someone else to the signature must be right up there.

You can read the tweet via @AnfieldEdition:

Spurs agreed a deal with Diaz and it seemed to be all sorted. Liverpool became aware of this on Thursday, had Klopp FaceTime Diaz and then he was convinced. Daniel Levy is far from happy. [@SamWallaceTel] — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) January 30, 2022

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!