Ian Doyle explains how Liverpool’s deal for Fabio Carvalho fell through as transfer window closes

Liverpool’s move for Fabio Carvalho is officially off, as confirmed by several journalists associated with the club, including the Echo’s chief Reds writer, Ian Doyle.

The reporter noted in a tweet that the Merseysiders failed to get a loan arrangement over the line, which would have seen the 19-year-old return to Craven Cottage for the remainder of the campaign.

#LFC move for Fabio Carvalho is off. Couldn't agree a deal over the loan back to Fulham and EFL don't do deal sheets and it wasn't done by 11pm and that's that 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) January 31, 2022

With the transfer window deadline having been reached, it means Jurgen Klopp’s men will enter the second-half of the season with Luis Diaz as their sole January signing.

Ultimately, few had genuinely expected Julian Ward and co. to arrange for any additions in the winter period, let alone two, though it’s certainly hard not to feel somewhat deflated by the end outcome of negotiations.

Though some had suggested that it was ‘now or never’ for Liverpool in their bid to acquire the teenager, we find if difficult to believe that there’ll be no further attempt on our part to secure Carvalho – potentially via a pre-signing agreement.

