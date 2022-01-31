Jamie Carragher opts for Xherdan Shaqiri to go in goal for the No.23 five-a-side team after claiming he won’t be bullied by the others

Jamie Carragher was happy to welcome Luis Diaz to the ’23 club’ as he became the fifth player to wear the number for the Reds, in the Premier League era.

In response to the message, it was believed that the members would have made a decent five-a-side team but with no ‘keeper amongst them – who would go in goal?

The squad of the Bootle-born defender, our newest signing, Robbie Fowler, Emre Can and Xherdan Shaqiri is certainly not a bad one and when it was suggested the former vice captain should go in goal, he was quick to reply.

The 44-year-old Tweeted: ‘You think that 4 are bullying me to go in goal?!! Ill be organising them all & Shaq will be in goal’.

It was great that Carra was so involved with this debate and there’s no question that he would be the most vocal amongst the lads in question, the thought of the Swiss attacker in goal is a great one too.

Maybe we should have given the No.23 to Caoimhin Kelleher so that this debate was easier to solve for all involved.

If anyone can get these five together for a kick about, we’d be more than happy to come and watch.

You can read the full interaction via @Carra23 on Twitter:

You think that 4 are bullying me to go in goal?!! Ill be organising them all & Shaq will be in goal. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 30, 2022

