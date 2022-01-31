Journalist claims Fabio Carvalho ‘wants the move’ as Fulham give Liverpool ‘final demands’ for transfer

Kevin Palmer has claimed that Liverpool have been given the ‘final demands’ from Fulham in order for them to secure the signing of teenage talent Fabio Carvalho.

The Lisbon-born talent is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield but with the transfer window set to slam shut at 11 pm tonight, time is certainly running out for Jurgen Klopp’s side to secure the 19-year-old’s signature.

The Reds have already confirmed the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto this month and if we were to announce the signing of the Fulham youngster, it would be a rather successful window for the club.

The Craven Cottage outfit are reportedly asking for a fee in the region of £15m from Liverpool even though they face the risk of losing their man for free in the summer when his contract expires.

If Carvalho is to make the switch to Merseyside, it’s being reported that he will sign a five-year deal at the club – keeping him at Anfield until 2027, the same year as Luis Diaz.

You can see the @TEAMtalk journalist’s tweet below.

Update… Fulham have given ‘final demands’ to Liverpool for the Fabio Carvalho deal. The player wants the move and the feeling is a deal can be done but clearly time is running out #LFC pic.twitter.com/skgF1QjDxL — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) January 31, 2022

READ MORE: (Video) Jude Bellingham’s brutal response to Manchester United fan pleading with him to move to Old Trafford