Liverpool handed Fabio Carvalho transfer hope as reliable journalist explains how Reds can still strike a deal

In a story beset by constant twists and turns, it would seem some hope has been salvaged in Liverpool’s attempt to secure the signing of Fabio Carvalho, with it being reported that the Reds and Fulham could still yet find an official agreement.

With the window deadline having been and gone, however, such an arrangement will depend upon Jurgen Klopp’s outfit sorting a pre-agreement with the Cottagers, as reported in a tweet by the Times’ Paul Joyce.

Liverpool did not complete Fabio Carvalho deal with Fulham by deadline.

However, if all parties agree there can still be a pre-agreement for the player to move to Liverpool in July. There is no immediate time pressure for that agreement to be reached. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2022

In practice this would presumably mean agreeing a new fee for the teenager – a process that would surely be helped by the breakthrough in negotiations made between the two clubs.

READ MORE: Ian Doyle explains how Liverpool’s deal for Fabio Carvalho fell through as transfer window closes

It’s reassuring to think that a deal for the prodigy could still yet come to fruition, ideally before European sides begin taking advantage of their free run at the 19-year-old down the line.

With the player having reportedly wanted the switch to Anfield, it certainly seems likely that there will be some pressure from Carvalho’s end to ensure that a transfer can still be agreed.

At the end of the day, the prior arrangement would have kept the midfielder at Craven Cottage for the remainder of the season anyway, so there would technically be little in the way of loss on our end.

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!