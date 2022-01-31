Liverpool lose out on bargain £4.1m reported target as Juventus take advantage of 25-year-old’s expiring contract

A new midfielder or two seems a likely possibility in the market for Liverpool either following the end of the season or in a combination of both the winter and summer windows.

Denis Zakaria had been heavily linked with a move to Anfield following the departure of Gini Wijnaldum, though the Reds have had the opportunity taken off the market following Juventus’ decisive move, as reported in a tweet by Fabrizio Romano, acquiring the Swiss international for only £4.1m up front.

Official and confirmed. Denis Zakaria joins Juventus on a permanent move from Borussia Moenchengladbach. €5m plus €3m add ons fee. Contracts sealed and signed. 🤝⚪️⚫️ #DeadlineDay Borussia Moenchengladbach confirm the deal with an official statement. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

The Merseysiders do, however, remain locked in talks with Fulham over the possible transfer of one of their young starlets, Fabio Carvalho, whose contract remains set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Given what the Serie A giants forked out for the 25-year-old, it raises questions as to why we didn’t make a move given how our interest has reportedly persisted over time.

It’s more than possible, of course, that younger targets are being favoured by Julian Ward and co. with Monaco’s 22-year-old holding midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni, touted as a potential option for us in the summer.

The Frenchman would set us back considerably more than £4.1m were we to turn our alleged interest into a concrete bid down the line, though the likelihood of getting more playing years out of the Ligue 1 star will undoubtedly appeal.

