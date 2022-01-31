Liverpool ‘strongly linked’ with summer swoop for two highly regarded midfielders, says Sunday World journalist

Liverpool are thought to remain keen on bolstering the midfield at the next available opportunity, with the summer likely to bring about further additions to the squad beyond Luis Diaz.

The Reds are reportedly linked with a double summer swoop for Aurelien Tchouameni and Youri Tielemans come the end of the campaign, according to a tweet from Sunday World journalist, Kevin Palmer.

Liverpool now being strongly linked with summer moves for Aurelien Tchouameni and Youri Tielemans this summer… Klopp had targeted this summer for a squad shake-up, but brought the Luis Díaz move forward after Spurs looked set to sign him #LFC pic.twitter.com/TteV20JBwp — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) January 30, 2022

The Leicester City star had been tipped to make the switch to Anfield last summer, though the Foxes asking price was considered prohibitive.

READ MORE: Sky Sports journalist issues not so subtle dig at Barcelona with Liverpool transfer comparison

With only a year set to be remaining on the Belgian’s contract come the end of the season, however, Brendan Rodgers’ outfit could be forced to part ways with one of their top talents.

At the age of 24 (set to turn 25 in May), the central midfielder would fit within our recruitment team’s idea of a suitable transfer, with the club in a far stronger position to negotiate should Tielemans not agree fresh terms before the summer.

Tchouameni would represent a different challenge in that his agreement isn’t set to expire until 2024, though the absence of a Premier League premium could still prove to be an enticing prospect.

With the young talent we have coming through, of course, not to mention our ongoing interest in Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, it seems unlikely that both men will be brought in down the line.

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!