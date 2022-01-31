Liverpool talks continue as Fabrizio Romano sheds light on Fulham’s demands for Carvalho transfer and proposed contract length

Liverpool’s discussions with Fulham for the proposed transfer of Fabio Carvalho could go down to the wire as the two outfits are yet to find an agreeable middle ground.

It seems there remains a glimmer of hope that a deal can be arranged, however, with respected reporter, Fabrizio Romano, noting that the London-based side is pushing for over £5m to get the signing over the line.

Liverpool and Fulham are in direct contact for Fabio Carvalho since today morning. Fulham want more than €6/7m. Talks ongoing. 🔴 #LFC Liverpool are prepared offer Carvalho a five year deal if they can agree fee – but staying at Fulham until the end of the season. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

The proposed five-year contract for the 19-year-old would theoretically keep the starlet at Anfield until the summer of 2027 (the same length as Luis Diaz’s), should the Merseysiders manage to get things signed, sealed and delivered.

It’s a promising update in a sense in that it implies there is still hope of the transfer being arranged between the two clubs.

Of course, this very much depends on how much exactly the Cottagers are hoping to squeeze out of us for a player whose contract expires in the summer.

If the rumours circling about online are vaguely close to the mark and Fulham are unprepared to budge on the matter, we simply can’t see this getting sorted in the winter window.

