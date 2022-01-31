Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho deal ‘will fall through’ if key condition of agreement can’t be fulfilled – Kevin Palmer

Liverpool’s move for Fabio Carvalho could be set to take another dramatic turn, with it being reported that the move could be derailed.

The agreement between the Reds and Fulham remains entirely dependent on the loan deal going through before the deadline, as reported by Sunday World journalist, Kevin Palmer.

Sky Sports reporting Liverpool's deal for Fabio Carvalho will fall through unless the agreement to loan the player back to Fulham for the rest of the season goes through in time… it has surely gone too far to fall through now. Hurry up lads! #LFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) January 31, 2022

The Merseysiders had agreed on a £7.5m deal to take the Englishman to Merseyside beyond the remainder of the season, with the Cottagers’ looking to seal a promotion to the English top-flight.

To come so close to the signing, with a fee agreed, would be incredibly cruel after long talks between ourselves and the London-based outfit.

It seems set to all come down to a potential accepted submission of a deal extension sheet, which would allow us to get the potential transfer over the line.

With the player reportedly keen on the move and there being a clear sign of intentions from both clubs, one would have to imagine that common sense will prevail.

