Liverpool’s Nat Phillips set for Bournemouth medical, confirms Neil Jones

Liverpool’s Nat Phillips has found minutes a rarity this term, owing to the return of Virgil van Dijk and co. in the heart of the back four.

In his bid to seek a permanent move elsewhere, however, it seems a compromise of sorts is in the process of being hammered out, with Neil Jones confirming the Englishman’s impending medical with Bournemouth in a tweet.

Nat Phillips en route to Bournemouth for a medical. Liverpool had insisted all month that a loan was not what they wanted, but they've relented on deadline day. Chance for player to go and play in a side with plenty to play for, but feels like a lost 4-5 months for him.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 31, 2022

The Championship outfit currently find themselves just shy of the automatic promotion spots, albeit with a game in hand on second-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Though ultimately a fifth-choice centre-half behind the likes of our talismanic No.4, Phillips has arguably more than proven his ability to shine as a first-choice option for a top-flight outfit.

Evidently, few were willing to take the punt for the £15m asking price we slapped on the Bolton Baresi and a loan move has become the best alternative in the meantime.

Should he help the Cherries on to automatic promotion to the Premier League, however, we’d expect there to be a greater degree of interest come the summer window.

