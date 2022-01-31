Luis Diaz’s full Anfield performance has got many Liverpool supporters excited about seeing him in a red shirt

Luis Diaz is now a Liverpool player and new welcome videos are constantly being created in anticipation of his first game in red.

We’ve all had chance to see his best moments and goals and thankfully there’s been plenty of footage available for anyone who may have not known much about the 25-year-old.

When he next steps onto the Anfield pitch it won’t be for the first time as he was part of a team that travelled to Merseyside for a 2-0 November Champions League defeat.

The Colombian’s performance on that evening has now been completely analysed and put together in one YouTube video and it shows every time he touched the ball.

Porto may not have enjoyed the game too much but it’s another reason for our fans to watch it and have a proper look at what our new player is like in a European night under the lights.

His early cross that should have resulted in a goal for the Portuguese side will excite a lot of supporters and the whole video does deserve a watch.

You can watch Diaz’s Anfield performance via Futball Karim on YouTube:

