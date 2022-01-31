‘Medical this afternoon’ – Liverpool star set for potential January exit as loan deal details emerge – Mark McAdam

Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips could be set to part ways with the club on a temporary basis, with a medical reportedly booked for the Englishman with Bournemouth.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Mark McAdam, with the reporter noting that the loan in question will keep the defender with Scott Parker’s men until the end of the campaign.

Breaking ! ! AFC Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Liverpool to take defender Nat Phillips on loan until the end of the season. Medical this afternoon ! Wow 👀 — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) January 31, 2022

The centre-half had expressed his intention to seek a permanent move away from Anfield, if such an opportunity availed itself, though the Reds have yet to receive an offer that comes close to their £15m valuation.

If a permanent transfer can’t be secured before the January window deadline, it makes sense for both parties to push forward with a loan deal in a bid to boost Phillips’ potential selling value in the summer.

It seems rather bizarre to us here at the EOTK that the Bolton-born star has courted little in the way of genuine interest, though we’d hope more regular minutes, even if only in England’s second-tier, will help better advertise him to potential suitors.

