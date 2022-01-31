Mo Salah urges his Egpyt teammates to keep their ‘feet on the ground’ as they prepare for Thursday’s AFCON semi-final with Cameroon

Liverpool star and Egypt captain Mo Salah has urged his teammates to remain focused on their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final with Cameroon and warned them not to be too excited by the prospect of winning the nation’s eighth title.

The 29-year-old is happy with how his side have performed in the tournament so far but insists there is no time to dream as they prepare for Thursday’s huge clash against the hosts.

“We must keep our feet on the ground because we cannot think too far ahead yet,” the former Roma man said (via BBC Sport).

“We have to prepare for the big match against Cameroon and not start making dreams about the final before the semi-final.”

Egypt were defeated by Nigeria in their opening fixture of the tournament but have gone on to win all of their four games since and have conceded just two goals all tournament.

Our No. 11 provided a goal and assist for Carlos Queiroz’s side against Morocco yesterday as he threw in a superb display.

“I think we played a good game against a very good Moroccan team. My teammates do what is necessary in each game and give everything to go as far as possible,” the Egyptian King added.

“Playing two games in a row with extra-time is not easy, but I can tell you that we are well and we are having a very good tournament.”

Cameroon are unbeaten in this year’s tournament and have netted 11 goals in just five games – it looks set to be a great game and there is the potential for Salah to meet Sadio Mane in the final on February 6.

In the other semi-final, taking place on Wednesday, our No. 10’s side face Burkina Faso.

It would be great to see one of our star men pick up some silverware and head back to Merseyside ready for a big second half to the season.