Neil Jones shares details of fees Liverpool stand to gain from Nat Phillips’ loan move to Bournemouth

Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips has officially completed a loan move to Championship outfit Bournemouth for the remainder of the campaign.

The Reds will pocket a solid loan fee worth £1.5m with the potential for it to rise to £1.75m if Scott Parker’s men secure promotion to the English top-flight, as reported in a tweet by Goal journalist, Neil Jones.

Nat Phillips' loan from Liverpool to Bournemouth is complete. Loan fee of £1.5m, plus a further £250k if the Cherries are promoted. Liverpool rejected loan-to-buy offer from Watford and Leicester loan proposal.#LFC #DeadlineDay — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) January 31, 2022

The Merseyside-based outfit was thought to be keen on avoiding such an arrangement in favour of securing a permanent switch close to their £15m valuation of the defender but failed to attract a suitable offer.

READ MORE: Liverpool lose out on bargain £4.1m reported target as Juventus take advantage of 25-year-old’s expiring contract

Watford did provide a meagre offer believed to be around £7m, though this certainly doesn’t reflect how we feel the centre-half should be valued.

It’s worth considering that the current window is perhaps not the most ideal one to market Phillips to top clubs, particularly given the limited game time he has enjoyed in the first-half of the season.

A potential promotion campaign with the Cherries, however, could encourage some sides to go big on the Englishman when the summer window comes around, with Bournemouth a possible destination if they can make it to the Premier League.

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!