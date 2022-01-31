One Everton ‘fan’ posts disgusting response to the news that the Hillsborough tragedy will be taught in Liverpool schools

One Everton supporter has posted a vile message in response to the news that the Hillsborough tragedy and subsequent fight for justice will be taught in Merseyside schools.

It was an update that was welcomed across the city and both sets of fans, as the heroic fight for truth and justice from the families will now be taught to the next generation.

As with every club, one person does not represent the values of the whole fan base but the words of EFC Boardhost user DES_WALKER are disgusting.

The post reads: ‘Taught in every Liverpool school and every schoolwill take part in a specia service every year on the anniversary, presumably they,ll all be singing the dirge.

‘Soon every young blue will be made to feel even more excluded, fuvkin unbelievable decision instigated by a kopite councillor.

‘Will heysel be taught? If not why, will the m.v Derbyshire tragedy and subsequent cover up be taught, if not why.

‘I could go on but that decision is ####in scandalous. Soon we will be strangers in our own city, it’s coming..’.



Quite how this news can be viewed as offensive to Everton as a club or fan base is baffling, if anything it will bolster their representation as it will illustrate how the whole city came together over a common goal.

This isn’t a football matter and will teach children what the fight for justice was for and the inspirational work of everyone involved, perhaps the first person who needs these lessons is the one who posted the severely ill-informed message.

This does not represent the views of the blue half of our city who have been on the same side of this fight since 1989.

You can view the message via @Jamsy1975 on Twitter:

Bad weirdos some of these blues. It really is a mental illness. pic.twitter.com/PKpdTpWmGe — Simmy (@Jamsy1975) January 29, 2022

