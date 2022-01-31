(Photo) Liverpool’s dark atomic teal Nike 2022 pre-game shirt released

Nike’s Liverpool pre-game shirt for 2022 has been released, with Footy Headlines sharing the details of the jersey.
The bottle green shirt features red and gold stripes adorning it in a horizontal fashion in what could prove to be a hit with the club’s fanbase.
A similar colour scheme indeed proved to be popular with supporters following the release of a green training kit prior to the winter break.
You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Footy Headlines:
🟢🔴⚫ 𝑶𝒇𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍: Liverpool 2022 Pre-Match Shirt Released: https://t.co/VOZxLZyWwh pic.twitter.com/YRR5L1NWP4
— Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) January 31, 2022