(Photo) Liverpool’s dark atomic teal Nike 2022 pre-game shirt released

Nike’s Liverpool pre-game shirt for 2022 has been released, with Footy Headlines sharing the details of the jersey.

The bottle green shirt features red and gold stripes adorning it in a horizontal fashion in what could prove to be a hit with the club’s fanbase.

A similar colour scheme indeed proved to be popular with supporters following the release of a green training kit prior to the winter break.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Footy Headlines: