(Photo) Naby Keita looking in tip-top shape as Liverpool star prepares for Merseyside return

Naby Keita’s early exit from the AFCON with Guinea has allowed him some time for recovery ahead of the resumption of the domestic season.

That being said, the midfielder has far from taken it as an opportunity to rest on his laurels, with him being pictured post-workout preparing for a return to Liverpool.

The former RB Leipzig star enjoyed a successful few outings with the Syli National with his return a welcome one alongside the likes of Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

Naby working hard ahead of his return to Liverpool 💪 pic.twitter.com/AoQbxDUWlS — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 31, 2022