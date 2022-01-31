Robbie Fowler touted for vacant League One manager position by former Anfield teammate

Robbie Fowler has been in management and coaching for over ten years but has still yet to land a job in his home country.

His last job was with East Bengal in India but the 46-year-old’s tenure came to an end, largely due to his desire to come home following the pandemic.

Lee Johnson was sacked as Sunderland manager following their 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, despite his side sitting third in the third tier of English football.

A former player for both sides has touted the man known as ‘God’ to become the new manager in the North East and has sent out a tweet in support of his former teammate.

Jason McAteer said: ‘So sad to see my old club @SunderlandAFC in this situation again. knowing @Robbie9Fowler I couldn’t think of a more passionate forward thinking person who would be ideal for the job. #Sunderland’.

Maybe this could be the time he is given a break at a massive club but it does seem unlikely that the owners would take a punt, with the desire to get their club promoted being so big.

Fingers crossed he gets a job soon and it works well for him but this may not be the one.

You can view the Fowler recommendation via @MCATEER4 on Twitter:

So sad to see my old club @SunderlandAFC in this situation again. knowing @Robbie9Fowler I couldn’t think of a more passionate forward thinking person who would be ideal for the job. #Sunderland — Jason Mcateer (@MCATEER4) January 30, 2022

