Rumours emerge online of Fulham’s absurd asking price for Fabio Carvalho despite expiring contract

With less than five hours to go for the January transfer window deadline, there are some serious concerns around the likelihood of Liverpool sealing a deal for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds reportedly bid £5m for the highly-rated Englishman, whilst also offering to allow the starlet to remain in London to support the Cottagers’ promotion push for the rest of the campaign.

However, some unconfirmed rumours have emerged online claiming that Marco Silva’s outfit is demanding a significantly higher fee – £15m, to be precise – for the midfielder’s services.

Whilst we can more than appreciate the Championship club’s reluctance to part ways with one of its promising assets, with the teenager remaining unwilling to extend his terms (which are set to expire this summer) in the English capital, the side would be taking a huge gamble here.

The current record tribunal fee is almost less than half of what Fulham are allegedly hoping to extract from us in January, with there also being the risk of losing the 19-year-old for a meagre fee to a European outfit.

Though £5m will hardly blow the Londoners’ minds, the prospect of holding on to Carvalho for the remainder of the season, plus gaining a guaranteed fee, as opposed to gambling on gaining a few extra million pounds down the line seems to be a roll of the dice that outweighs the possibility of a significant reward.

