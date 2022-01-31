Rumours emerge online of Fulham’s absurd asking price for Fabio Carvalho despite expiring contract

With less than five hours to go for the January transfer window deadline, there are some serious concerns around the likelihood of Liverpool sealing a deal for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds reportedly bid £5m for the highly-rated Englishman, whilst also offering to allow the starlet to remain in London to support the Cottagers’ promotion push for the rest of the campaign.

However, some unconfirmed rumours have emerged online claiming that Marco Silva’s outfit is demanding a significantly higher fee – £15m, to be precise – for the midfielder’s services.

READ MORE: Neil Jones shares details of fees Liverpool stand to gain from Nat Phillips’ loan move to Bournemouth

Whilst we can more than appreciate the Championship club’s reluctance to part ways with one of its promising assets, with the teenager remaining unwilling to extend his terms (which are set to expire this summer) in the English capital, the side would be taking a huge gamble here.

The current record tribunal fee is almost less than half of what Fulham are allegedly hoping to extract from us in January, with there also being the risk of losing the 19-year-old for a meagre fee to a European outfit.

Though £5m will hardly blow the Londoners’ minds, the prospect of holding on to Carvalho for the remainder of the season, plus gaining a guaranteed fee, as opposed to gambling on gaining a few extra million pounds down the line seems to be a roll of the dice that outweighs the possibility of a significant reward.

You can catch some of the reaction online below:

Rumour is Fulham want in excess of £15M for Carvalho and wont budge. Liverpool willing to pay £5M with £2M add ons. — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 31, 2022

Fulham want in excess of £15M for Carvalho, looks like they wont budge. Liverpool willing to pay £5M with £2M add ons, may go to the wire but I suspect a deal will be tough now. — Samuel Adams (@SamuelAdams89) January 31, 2022

Fulham are just being unrealistic with their hardball asking £15m for Fabio Carvalho when he’s leaving in the summer and fee will go down to a tribunal. They might as well take our offer and accept that. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) January 31, 2022

Fulham want £15m for Carvalho? Do one. He's on a free in five months. #LFC — EssinemLFC (@essinem7) January 31, 2022

I’m always the first to say FSGOut but on this occasion we done everything that we could have. If Fulham really did want £15 mil we were smart not to pay it and if he didn’t want the move then nothing you can do. Still a good window — SM💫 (@SauceLikeTaki) January 31, 2022

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!