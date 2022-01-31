Sadio Mane ready to ‘make all the sacrifices necessary’ to help Senegal taste AFCON glory

Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane has insisted he’ll play anywhere for his country as they continue their bid for Africa Cup of Nations glory in Cameroon.

His side comes up against Burkina Faso in Wednesday’s semi-final and he insists he’s ready to ‘make all the sacrifices necessary’ to progress through to the final on February 6.

“It’s my job [to be ready to play everywhere]. I have to do it because I think it’s really important for me,” the 29-year-old said (via BBC Sport).

“It’s important for the boys to make sure we win the game, so to win you have to do everything and make all the sacrifices necessary.”

Ever since the winger arrived at Anfield from Southampton back in 2015, he’s become a real fan favourite with his superb performances and his willingness to work hard for the team.

Senegal were praised for their performance against Equitorial Guinea on Sunday night with many claiming it was their best of the tournament so far, but our No. 10 insists that his side have performed well throughout the campaign.

“I think all the games, for me, are the best. Of course, I know people always look for nice football, try to create chances and score and that’s normal,” he added.

“But as a football player you can’t expect this all the time. Doing this without winning makes no sense.”

Senegal will look to go one step further in this year’s tournament after being defeated 1-0 by Algeria in the final of AFCON back in 2019.

“We have enough time to prepare, see the videos and improve because it’s important,” the 29-year-old claimed.

The Teranga Lions conceded their first goal of the tournament against Equitorial Guinea yesterday but will be favourites heading into the semi-final against Burkina Faso.

There is the potential for Mane to meet Mo Salah in the final if both of their sides successfully navigate their way through their semi-final ties – that game would be a great watch for all Liverpool supporters!