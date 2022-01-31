Sadio Mane updates the media on his head injury after helping Senegal reach the AFCON semi-final

Sadio Mane spoke with the press after he helped secure Senegal’s place in the AFCON semi-final, after providing an assist for his nation.

Our No.10 has had a strong tournament, his importance was best shown by him playing through a head injury and his hurried comeback for the quarter-final.

The medics that allowed the 29-year-old to play on were criticised and by playing in the next match, they went against normal concussion protocol that would be in place for the Premier League.

Despite all this; the former Southampton winger has always spoken of how happy and healthy he feels and following his most recent performance, he gave another update on the head injuiry.

Speaking to FRANCE 24, he said: “I was knocked out, I was able to get back up. Thank you for all the messages of support, I feel good now”.

It’s obviously a positive he feels well and is into the semi-final but it feels like the needs of Senegal have been put above the safety of Sadio Mane.

You can watch the interview via @France24_fr on Twitter:

🇸🇳⚽ "J'étais KO, j'ai pu me relever. Merci pour tous les messages de soutien, je me sens bien maintenant." Sadio Mané est revenu sur la qualification du #Senegal en demi-finale de la #CAN2021 et sur son état de santé après son choc en huitième de finale ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZnF2cmstsK — FRANCE 24 Français (@France24_fr) January 30, 2022

