(Video) Bournemouth’s Nat Phillips announcement clip features infamous Cruyff turn on Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Nat Phillips became something of a cult hero at Liverpool following his stoic outings for the Reds last term whilst Virgil van Dijk and co. were sidelined with long-term injuries.

His status was certainly helped by an iconic besting of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Merseysiders’ away victory at the San Siro, with the Englishman bamboozling the Swede with an audacious Cruyff turn in his own box.

The moment was shared on the defender’s phone in his new club’s opening announcement clip as he completes a loan switch to Bournemouth for the remainder of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @afcbournemouth:

Get yourself a centre-back that can Cruyff turn Zlatan 😉 pic.twitter.com/2rGWnbh7vX — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 31, 2022