(Video) “Jeez, I’m picking Trent for everything!” – Caoimhin Kelleher answers questions about his Liverpool teammates

Caoimhin Kelleher has been speaking about his Liverpool teammates in a recent chat with Fantasy Premier League.

The Irish ‘keeper was full of praise for two of his fellow Reds as he was asked a host of questions from the official fantasy league partner of the league.

It may not be much of a surprise to hear that when he was asked to name the best finisher at the club, the 23-year-old answered with:

“I’d say probably Mo, Mo Salah at the minute … nearly every time he goes through you look away and know it’s a goal already”.

When asked about who’s the most likely to get an assist, it may once again not be too much of a suprise to this time hear the name of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“I’d say maybe Trent, Trent or Robbo probably I would say, you see that nearly every game either one of them gets an assist so yeah, either one of them.

When it was the case of which defender would get a goal, our No.66 was mentioned again: “Trent I would say, he gets forward quite well and has a good strike on him”.

Next was most likely to score a free-kick, you guessed it: “Jeez, I’m picking Trent for everything!”

He went on to answer a few more questions in the full video which is definitely worth a watch.

🔴 There's no surprises in Caoimhin Kelleher's #FPL choices on the #FPLShow When you play alongside Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, would you pick anyone else? 🤷

