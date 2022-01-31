(Video) Jordan Henderson names his dream midfield partner from a past era that he would have loved to have played with

Jordan Henderson has been speaking about a variety of topics with Liverpool and Nike as part of the ‘Athlete Access’ series.

Covering training habits, recovery methods, the need for fitness in midfield and the balance of talent and hard work, it was an in-depth interview with our captain.

One of his most interesting responses came when our No.14 was asked about who would be his dream midfield partner from a past era.

The 31-year-old said: “Gazza, yeah I’d probably go Gazza.

“Just because I think, obviously I’ve watched games when I was really young and I’ve seen a lot of things on YouTube and things like that.

“But also, just how people still talk about him”.

There may be some from Sunderland that are unhappy with the choice of a man from their bitterest rivals but Paul Gascoigne was a generational talent in England’s midfield.

Having already had the chance to play alongside Steven Gerrard, it was always going to be a downgrade for Hendo!

You can watch Henderson on Gascoigne (at 4:56) and the full interview via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

