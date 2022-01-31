(Video) Jude Bellingham’s brutal response to Manchester United fan pleading with him to move to Old Trafford

Jude Bellingham will have broken many a Manchester United fan’s heart with his response to a supporter’s plea for him to join the Red Devils.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder laughed off the suggestion whilst posing for a picture with the fan in question.

With links continuing to persist between the highly-rated teenager and Liverpool, it will have the red half of Merseyside chuckling away and dreaming of a summer move on our parts for the former Birmingham City prodigy.

A long-term contract could more than prove to be a significant barrier to a move, of course, so it’s far from a sure thing come the end of the season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @MCFC_67 & originating from IamBalSing’s TikTok account:

