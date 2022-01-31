(Video) Michael Owen revealed as ‘Masked Singer’ who was wearing the Doughnuts outfit on ITV show

Michael Owen may be better in circles of some Liverpool fans to wear a mask due to his time at Manchester United but he was revealed as ‘Doughnuts’ this weekend.

The hit ITV show features celebrities who sing whilst dressed up in a variety of eccentric and bizarre costumes, the ‘reason’ for this is so that viewers can guess who is wearing the outfit.

The former England international was performing in front of panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Olly Alexander but was voted off by the public and so had to reveal his identity.

It could be said that this is the lowest point of his career but that will be a different day depending on what football team the person supports who you ask.

One thing’s for sure, it’s a strange show to be involved in and may show how well the 42-year-old’s punditry career is going.

If you really want to, you can watch the unmasking of Owen (at 1:01:41) via The Masked Singer – Series 3 – Episode 6 on ITV Hub.

