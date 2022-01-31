(Video) Mo Salah’s Egypt assist compared to almost identical Liverpool goal in amazing compilation

Mo Salah was once again on hand to save the day for Egypt after his goal and assist helped get his nation into the semi-final of AFCON.

It was his extra-time assist for Trezeguet that caught the attention of some supporters though, not just because of its importance to the game but for its similarity to a famous Liverpool goal.

The sight of the Egyptian King running down the right wing and putting the ball on a plate to the back post to be easily rolled home, is certainly a case of deja vu.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane’s new contract talks are still yet to formally begin as Mo Salah’s negotiations take precedence

Now, Twitter user @MRSharnouby has shared a comparison between the assist for the Pharaohs and the pass to Bobby Firmino when we beat Roma in the 2018 Champions League semi-final.

It’s certainly taken a keen eye to be able to spot the similarities between the two moments but once you see it, it’s hard to ignore how alike they are and seeing them played on top of one another is amazing.

Definitely worth a watch this one.

You can watch the Salah goal comparisons courtesy of @MRSharnouby on Twitter:

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!