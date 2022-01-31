(Video) Mo Salah’s highlights as he scores and assists to carry Egypt into the AFCON semi-final against Cameroon

Mo Salah is used to having the pressure of a nation on his shoulders and equally as used to delivering when his country needs him.

The Egyptian King was once again on hand to aid his side as he scored the equaliser before assisting an extra-time winner for the Pharaohs.

Instead of rubbing the victory in the face of his Moroccan counterparts, our No.11 took to consoling them after the game with a handshake and a kind word in their ears.

The best moments from his game have been put together in a brilliant video that illustrate his immense importance to the African side and they will hope he can pull off two more similar performances.

Next up is a big game against hosts Cameroon, before the prospect of facing Sadio Mane’s Senegal in a final that would be huge for both players.

Let’s hope we can see one of our men return with a winner’s medal and both of them home fully fit.

You can watch Salah’s highlights via @dontinterac on Twitter:

