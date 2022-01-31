(Video) Watch as Sadio Mane celebrates reaching the AFCON semi-final with Senegal

Sadio Mane was clearly delighted to help his side reach the semi-final of AFCON and posted a video of his celebrations, after the game.

Our No.10 assisted the first goal of the game where Senegal went on to win 3-1 against Equatorial Guinea and book their place in the final four.

After the match, the 29-year-old took to the media to provide an update on his head injury that was sustained in the round of 16 game against Cape Verde.

READ MORE: (Video) “Jeez, I’m picking Trent for everything!” – Caoimhin Kelleher answers questions about his Liverpool teammates

He then returned to the hotel with his national teammates to begin the recovery process for the next match against Burkina Faso and it’s easy to see the whole camp are enjoying the growing momentum as they continue through the tournament.

Shouting the word “Recovery!” and flexing his muscles, our man is clearly enjoying his time in Cameroon.

We’re two results away from a Mane vs. Salah final…

You can watch Mane’s celebrations via the video he uploaded to his Instagram story:

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!