‘Want to get a deal done today’ – Sky Sports reporter shares update on progress of Liverpool deal for Fabio Carvalho

With rumours flying about regarding the future of Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, it remains up in the air as to whether the Englishman will be a Liverpool player come the 11pm deadline.

The Reds, however, remain very much in with a chance of making such a deal happen, according to Craig Slater, with the journalist confirming that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit is very much hoping to get a transfer signed, sealed and delivered today.

“There’s still a chance of Fabio Carvalho joining Liverpool – it’s still a fluid situation. Liverpool can afford to be cool about this one because they got their principal target Luis Diaz yesterday,” the Sky Sports reporter told the broadcaster.

“They got that deal over the line a full day in advance of deadline day. They have this £5m offer in place and are prepared to loan Carvalho back to Fulham for the remainder of the season given their promotion charge.

“Is it up to the player now to a certain degree? Does he now have to assess his options? There is reported interest from Borussia Dortmund in the summer but if he were to take that option, Fulham would only receive a nominal fee for him.

“Liverpool don’t want to deal with a transfer tribunal setting a fee in the summer, so they want to get a deal done today if possible. So you can see the different push-and-pull pressures on that particular deal.”

The youngster’s current contract will no doubt be at the forefront of the Londoners’ minds, given that it’s still set to run out in the summer.

Even if a tribunal is prepared to go a step beyond the record fee granted to Burnley for our acquisition of Danny Ings back in 2016, it seems highly unlikely that Fulham will be handed the £15m fee (or more) that they are alleged to hope to extract from us now.

There’s a possibility that it’s simply a matter of pride for a club that must feel a little cheated by our bargain signing of Harvey Elliott.

However, it would arguably be in their own interests to accept a guaranteed £5m along with the prospect of holding on to one of their best talents to aid their promotion push.

