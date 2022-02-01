Curtis Jones celebrates his 21st birthday in style as his landmark day fortunately falls in Premier League winter break

Curtis Jones looked like he really enjoyed his 21st birthday celebrations as he shared images online.

Our No.17 had the fortune of the landmark event falling in the Premier League’s winter break and celebrated in style as he travelled to The Ivy Spinningfields Manchester with his friends and family.

It certainly looked like a swanky affair and if the menu is anything to go by, it must have set the Scouser back a fair amount of his weekly wages that he’s been very much earning of late.

The now 21-year-old used the caption: ‘21🎈🎉 Thank you for all the birthday messages❤️’, alongside the pictures from the evening.

Hopefully for the next landmark day we can see him celebrate in Liverpool instead but we’ll forgive the young midfielder if he keeps up his great run of form and hopefully that starts with the Cardiff City FA Cup game.

Nice to see he had a good time and that he had the time to enjoy himself ahead of a frantic final four months of the season.

You can view some images from the day via Jones’ Instagram page:

