Fabrizio Romano shares Carvalho & agents’ stance on Liverpool move after failed deadline day signing attempt

Despite failing to sign Fabio Carvalho on deadline day in a deal that would have seen the Englishman loaned back to Fulham, there remains hope that Liverpool can still get ahead of the queue for his signature.

The Reds themselves reportedly remain ‘confident’ of finding a way to ensure the 19-year-old ends up in the famous red shirt come the summer window, as noted in a tweet by Sky Sports reporter, Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool are confident to find a solution with Fulham for Fabio Carvalho deal to be completed in June – best way to avoid tribunal and proceed with same conditions in the summer. Medical done in Liverpool yesteday. 🔴 #LFC Carvalho/agents side also keen on this solution. pic.twitter.com/CjBart68GC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2022

The fact the player himself remains interested in seeing a move come to fruition by the end of the season should certainly bolster the Merseysiders’ hopes of getting their man in the long-run.

Given the effort expended in getting close to the point of an official announcement – only to fall at the last hurdle as we ran out of time to sort out the loan part of the agreement – it would be foolishness of the highest order to simply give up on the possibility.

According to the renowned journalist, a fee of £8.3m had been agreed between ourselves and the Cottagers, and could still be used as a basis from which to work on for a pre-agreement.

With a tribunal fee a gamble for Fulham and losing the player for a pittance to a European outfit a real possibility, we’ve arguably still got a decent chance of finding a deal that works for the both of us.

