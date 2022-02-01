Harvey Elliott set for Cardiff City comeback as Jurgen Klopp’s injury list significantly shrinks

Harvey Elliott is set to play for Liverpool for the first time in 148 days as he is expected to feature against Cardiff City.

The FA Cup tie is the perfect opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to give some long awaited game time to the 18-year-old who featured in a friendly against Wrexham last weekend.

It was a match that was put together in order for our No.67 to get some game time in his legs and it should mean that an Anfield return is very likely when the winter break comes to an end.

With the long wait since his last first-team appearance it might be the case that a return is from the bench rather than in the starting line-up.

However; with the competition usually bringing a large amount of squad rotation and with several players having spent the break on international duty with their national sides, it could really go either way.

One thing that is for sure is that whenever anyone inside the stadium gets to see the former Fulham youngster step on the pitch for the first time since his injury against Leeds United, it’s going to be met with a huge roar in appreciation of his return.

