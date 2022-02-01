How Liverpool could still agree Carvalho summer deal & avoid tribunal explained by David Lynch

Despite prolonged talks with Fulham on deadline day, Liverpool ultimately came short in their efforts to sign highly-rated starlet, Fabio Carvalho, with the transfer falling through.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that a move is completely off the cards, however, with David Lynch reporting in a couple of tweets on the possibility of pre-agreement for the player in order for the Reds to avoid a tribunal.

Liverpool now hoping to reach an agreement to sign Fabio Carvalho when his contract expires in the summer. Fulham will be due compensation for developing the player but, if the two clubs can agree a fee, they can avoid going through a tribunal process. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) January 31, 2022

With a fee having been previously agreed upon between the two clubs, there already exist some solid foundations of a deal to work from.

The delicate balance of push and pull factors that once surrounded the possibility of the player’s exit have changed somewhat, of course, given that Fulham are arguably now under more pressure with the possibility of a tribunal or losing Carvalho on a pittance to a European outfit hanging over them.

That’s not to suggest that our recruitment team will risk losing out on the 19-year-old altogether by trying their luck with a lower fee, though it’s certainly more than possible that the £8.3m agreed will suffice as compensation for a summer move.

