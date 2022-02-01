How to watch Luis Diaz, Fabinho and Alisson Becker in action as they all feature in World Cup qualifiers

Luis Diaz, Fabinho and Alisson Becker are all playing in their final CONMEBOL qualifiers before returning to Liverpool.

With the FA Cup returning this weekend, it may be unlikely that any of the South American trio will feature but they will all be hoping to return off the back of a positive win.

Colombia face Argentina at 11:30pm and the game is being broadcasted in the UK on Premier Sports 2, with plenty of our supporters likely to be watching our newest signing in action.

Brazil will face Paraguay at 12:30am and the game is being shown on Premier Sports 1, in the UK.

Whether it’s the old or new stars that will take your fancy, it’s sure to be two exciting games on offer for all in attendance in the stadium and watching from home.

Our No.1 will be hoping to receive two less red cards that he did in his last international game, after twice being saved by VAR, too!

Best of luck to all our lads and let’s hope they all come back victorious and injury free.

