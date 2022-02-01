Ian Wright claims Liverpool signing worth extra £25m is proof that other clubs are buying ‘the wrong type of player’

Ian Wright has taken aim at some of Europe’s top outfits with regard to the signings they have secured in recent years.

Comparing the likes of Manchester United’s acquisition of Paul Pogba to Liverpool’s purchase of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, the former attacker suggested that the Reds had been comparatively spot-on in comparison to their arch rivals.

“You look at Pogba, he’s not a six, he’s not an eight and not a 10,” the Arsenal legend told Premier League Productions (via Anfield Central).

“He is a player we saw when he played for Juventus, on the left, with a very well-balanced midfield and played with freedom. Aaron Ramsey, the same kind of player. He plays with freedom. You need the right players.

“That is where people are buying the wrong type of player without fitting them in. This is where the Virgil van Dijk signing is absolutely perfect.

“That’s why they would have paid another £25m for him – you look at how Virgil was playing for Celtic, he is playing exactly the same now.”

Given how the signing catapulted the Merseysiders to Champions League and Premier League success, few could argue with that prognosis.

Whilst the French international has demonstrated moments of brilliance at Old Trafford, our talismanic No.4 has proved to be a far more consistently integral presence for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Given the trophies accrued and the general difference the Dutchman has made in the red half of Merseyside, we’d certainly agree that £75m, though initially steep, has turned out to be something of a bargain.

At large, of course, we’d argue that our recruitment team has been ver much on the money when it comes to the calibre of players brought in, and we’re very much looking forward to seeing how our latest January addition, Luis Diaz, fares for the remainder of the campaign.

