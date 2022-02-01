(Image) Diogo Jota poses alongside his Soccer AM ‘Megnuts’ shirt after Crystal Palace moment of magic

Diogo Jota’s moment of skill against Crystal Palace has been celebrated by Soccer AM.

The Sky Sports show has a weekly winner of a t-shirt to commemorate ‘Brad Bobley’s Megnuts of The Week award’ and our No.20 became the latest player to be celebrated for completing a nutmeg on an opposition player.

The Portuguese attacker has a lot of talent in his locker and his ability to get out of small spaces is perhaps best illustrated by him receiving this illustrious award.

The image was uploaded alongside the caption: ‘Diogo Jota is clearly proud of his Brad Bobley’s Megnuts of The Week award 🤩🏆’.

Our 25-year-old forward was awarded the shirt thanks to his piece of magic against Joel Ward, which was also shared on Twitter:

It's Diogo Jota handing out the megnuts this week 🥜 Remember kids, stay clever and keep 'em together! pic.twitter.com/O6yhtrSAY1 — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 30, 2022

In a ill-disguised dig at American fans of football, the name is to be taken with a pinch of salt but the ability to pull of the desired skill is very much to be admired.

You can view the image of Jota via Soccer AM’s Instagram page:

