(Images) Diogo Jota’s day at the zoo as the Portuguese forward shares eight pictures with animals

Diogo Jota is clearly enjoying his break from Liverpool action as he has shared some pictures of his day at the zoo.

The Portuguese forward looked like he had a brilliant day in the UAE as he shared images of himself up close and personal with a bear, snake, monkeys, birds and reptiles in what looked like a day to remember.

Our No.20 attended Fame Park courtesy of Saif Ahmad Belhasa and was quick to thank him for the experience after his visit.

The 25-year-old posted: ‘Thank you @sb_belhasa for this unique experience 🤗 @swmexclusive @swmprivateclient’.

To which Alisson Becker replied: ‘Dr Dolittle 😂’.

The reply of our Brazilian ‘keeper is great and it shows the brilliant squad unity we have in the club at the moment.

It didn’t look like a cheap day out but it was certainly an experience that the former Wolves man will be unlikely to forget.

You can view the images of Jota and the animals via his Instagram page:

