Journalist who broke Diaz’s Liverpool transfer story shares details of the signing’s expected arrival date in Merseyside

Liverpool will be set to welcome their winter signing, Luis Diaz, in a matter of days according to Pipe Sierra.

This comes from the journalist who first broke the news of Liverpool’s interest in the Colombian, with a tweet sharing that the player is ‘expected’ to arrive in Merseyside this coming Thursday.

🔴 Luis Díaz will travel to Bogotá tonight and then go to Europe; is expected in Liverpool on Thursday. On Friday he’ll process the work permit and get to know #Liverpool’s headquarters pic.twitter.com/mfgodcie8z — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) February 1, 2022

The former FC Porto star arrives with a fine reputation attached from his time spent in the Portuguese top-flight, particularly in the opening half of this term after accruing 22 goal contributions in 28 games (across all competitions) for Serigo Conceicao’s men.

We’d expect to see the 25-year-old involved in the squad for our league hosting of Leicester City next week, with the prospect of some training clips and a tour around the training ground highly enticing.

As far as many commentators are aware, his attributes seem to fit rather snugly into what is expected of a Liverpool player within a Jurgen Klopp side, which suggested he’ll acclimatise rather quickly to life in England.

Though not to put pressure on Diaz, our success rate of late with January signings would more than indicate that the attacker is considered likely to be a roaring success in Merseyside.

