Jurgen Klopp’s FSG comments highlight different side to Liverpool owners some fans have forgotten about

Following a failed attempt to secure the signature of highly-rated Fulham youngster, Fabio Carvalho, it may have been too easy for some fans to criticise Liverpool’s ownership for a supposed unwillingness to back the club.

Jurgen Klopp’s comments on FSG after the signing of Luis Diaz earlier on, however, would suggest that the German (along with many other supporters) takes a different view on the matter.

“I also must make clear my appreciation to our ownership and football operations team for how they have managed to act so decisively to get this done,” the German was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

“Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future.

“He is the player we really wanted and they’ve made it happen, so I am very happy.”

We’ve become renowned the rarely acting in the transfer market in the middle of the season unless the right opportunity at the right time avails itself, as was the case for the Colombian international.

As far as the move for Carvalho was concerned, of course, some have questioned as to why we dallied over the Cottagers’ asking price for a player we were keen to see brought on board.

READ MORE: Pundit suggests Liverpool need to look at potential Salah replacements as contract talks yet to be resolved

Some have accused John W. Henry and Co. of penny-pinching at times – particularly last term amidst an injury crisis – when the need for additions were deemed clear and obvious.

Our American owners have arguably passed this winter window test with flying colours, though will undoubtedly risk the full wrath of the #FSGOUT brigade and loyalists if we fail to hold on to perhaps our best asset in Mo Salah.

In the meantime, however, we’re more than of a mind to get behind Klopp in backing the ownership and their support for us bolstering the squad with a superb addition in the middle of the campaign.

#Ep31 of The Red Nets Podcast: The poor handling of Mane, what the hell are NFTs?… and more!