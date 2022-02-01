Kevin Friend dropped by Premier League after refereeing display in Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace game

The Premier League have taken the decision to remove referee Kevin Friend from the next round of fixtures.

As reported by the Daily Mail, ‘Referee Kevin Friend has been stood down by the Premier League for the upcoming round of fixtures after his contentious display during Crystal Palace’s home defeat by Liverpool on January 23′.

There was a lot of controversy that surrounded his decision to give the Reds a penalty following the collision between Diogo Jota and Vicente Guaita, that was repeatedly reviewed by VAR.

Seeing as the 50-year-old actually gave the decision to not award a penalty and it was the VAR assistance that asked him to review the incident and change his mind, it does seem a little bit harsh for him to lose his place for the next round of games.

It looked like a letter of the law penalty but not a common sense foul as our No.20 clearly connected with the Spanish ‘keeper but it did look to be far away from where the ball was headed.

Regardless of what side of the decision you are on, it certainly didn’t feel like the worst decision of the season (despite what Micah Richards thought) and to be so harshly punished does seem unfair.

