Liverpool’s latest exit a ‘good signal’ for completion of Fabio Carvalho deal in the near future, says Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool’s hopes of acquiring Fabio Carvalho beyond the winter window may have been given a boost by the loan deal taking Neco Williams to Fulham for the remainder of the campaign.

The arrangement reported by Fabrizio Romano in a tweet could ensure some goodwill between the two clubs, which may prove pivotal in talks over the future of the young Englishman.

Official. Neco Williams joins Fulham on loan from Liverpool, deal completed and signed just before the end of the window. 🔴🤝 #LFC #DeadlineDay …definitely a good signal to complete Fabio Carvalho deal in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/RlUG6zwBvs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2022

The Merseysiders will be no doubt keen to get a pre-agreement sorted for the 19-year-old quickly before a European outfit can swoop in down the line for a nominal fee or one of their domestic rivals competes for a deal once his contract expires.

Williams’ temporary switch to the English capital will far from burn bridges between us and Marco Silva’s men, which, along with the foundations of the prior agreed fee for Carvalho, may yet save the proposed summer deal.

Given the lengths we were prepared to go to ensure that a winter move would occur before the 11pm deadline on 31st January, we have cause to believe that Julian Ward and Co. won’t simply throw their hands up in the air and give up on their pursuit of the teenager.

